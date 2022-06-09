Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.19% of Mercury Systems worth $130,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 704,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

