PDT Partners LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morphic by 379.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $68.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

