Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $17,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $11.22 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

