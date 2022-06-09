Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.32

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 38040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

