CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 5.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $57.66. 7,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 685,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

