Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $125,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,924,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,466,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $576,168. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

