State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.95% of Novanta worth $122,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $208,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NOVT stock opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

