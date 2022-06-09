State Street Corp Purchases 13,712 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.99% of ShockWave Medical worth $125,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $190.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.44 and a beta of 1.49. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,344,417 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.