Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

GPK stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

