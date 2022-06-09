Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 22,242 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.