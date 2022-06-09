Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

