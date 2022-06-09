Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,453,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 71,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

