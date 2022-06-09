208,967 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

