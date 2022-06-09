Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 25,080 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.39 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

