Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIRC opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

