Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,991,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,516,000 after buying an additional 633,767 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

