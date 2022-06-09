Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,511,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,250,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,228,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.