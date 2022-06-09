Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,886 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.