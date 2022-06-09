Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 204,354 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,814,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743,660 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 509,650 shares of company stock worth $8,080,231. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

