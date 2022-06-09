Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 376,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.