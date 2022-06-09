Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

