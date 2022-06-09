Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.20. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Schrödinger Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.