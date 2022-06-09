8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $63,749.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,467 shares in the company, valued at $393,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

