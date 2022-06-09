Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 609.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

