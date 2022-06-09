Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 674.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,218 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,927,000 after buying an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 1,768,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 1,414,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,120. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

