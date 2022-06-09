Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

SAIL opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

