Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Arch Resources worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of ARCH opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

