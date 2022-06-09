Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 45,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DM opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

