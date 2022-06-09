Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

