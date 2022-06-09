Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 632.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $336.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

