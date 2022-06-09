Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Acquires $14,295.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,454.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDLB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ponce Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Ponce Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.