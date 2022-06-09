Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Acquires $14,295.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,454.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDLB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ponce Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

