Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after buying an additional 411,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

