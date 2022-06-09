CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 579.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

