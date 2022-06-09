Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

