Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

ODFL opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

