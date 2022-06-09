MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 17,566 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HPQ opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

