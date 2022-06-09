MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.