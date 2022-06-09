Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

