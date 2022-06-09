MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

