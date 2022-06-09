Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 547.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 226,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

