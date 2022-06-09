MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,294.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,420.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

