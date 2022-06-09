MML Investors Services LLC Buys 91,817 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,817 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

