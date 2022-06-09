Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

