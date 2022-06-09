MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 575,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,443 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

