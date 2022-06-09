Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eaton by 68.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 308,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

