MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $93.42.

