MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NVS opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

