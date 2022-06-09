MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.