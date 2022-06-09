MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
