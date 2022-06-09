MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 699 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $165.36 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $150.49 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

