MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,225 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.